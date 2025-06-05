(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Hina Khan's luxury Mumbai house
Gorgeous photos of TV star Hina Khan's Mumbai home have surfaced. From her yoga space to her awards collection, get a glimpse of her luxurious abode
| Updated : Jun 05 2025, 03:21 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Famous TV actress Hina Khan lives in a beautiful home in Mumbai. This photo shows Hina Khan's house. Here, Hina has created a special place to display her awards.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
In this photo, Hina Khan is seen on her balcony. A beautiful view of Mumbai can be seen from here.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina loves yoga. She has a dedicated yoga space in her home.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina Khan has decorated her bedroom with a blue theme. A large painting hangs in the center of the wall.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina has beautifully incorporated wood into her home decor, giving it a royal feel.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina Khan's home features a black and white patterned floor, which looks classy and elegant.
