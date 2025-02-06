PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and other celebs spotted at Loveyapa screening

Bollywood stars gathered for the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film, Loveyapa. Shahrukh and Aamir were seen hugging, while Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, and other celebrities were also present.

Shahrukh and Salman Khan attended the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa. Shahrukh hugged Aamir, and a special bond was seen between Salman and Aamir.

As soon as Shahrukh Khan arrived at the Loveyapa screening, Aamir Khan rushed to hug him, showing their close friendship and warm bond at the event.

Shahrukh Khan posed with Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan at the Loveyapa screening, capturing a heartfelt family moment during the special occasion.

Salman Khan posed with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare at the Loveyapa screening.

Juhi Chawla also attended the screening of Aamir Khan's son's film Loveyapa and posed for the media.

Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, was also seen at the Loveyapa screening, making an appearance at the event alongside other celebrities and movie enthusiasts.

Rhea Chakraborty was seen at the Loveyapa screening, posing with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, sharing a cheerful moment during the star-studded event.

Maheep Kapoor was seen with her son at the Loveyapa screening. Agastya Nanda and Nirvan Khan were also spotted.

Bollywood star kids were also seen at the Loveyapa screening. Anjini Dhawan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan were spotted. Also Read... Priyanka Chopra's brother's Haldi-Mehndi ceremony photos, PC's mother danced with joy. This dancing queen came to India for 5000, now earns this much from 1 song.

Latest Videos