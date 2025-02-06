PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and other celebs spotted at Loveyapa screening

Bollywood stars gathered for the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film, Loveyapa. Shahrukh and Aamir were seen hugging, while Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, and other celebrities were also present.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

Shahrukh and Salman Khan attended the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa. Shahrukh hugged Aamir, and a special bond was seen between Salman and Aamir.

article_image2

As soon as Shahrukh Khan arrived at the Loveyapa screening, Aamir Khan rushed to hug him, showing their close friendship and warm bond at the event.

 

 

article_image3

Shahrukh Khan posed with Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan at the Loveyapa screening, capturing a heartfelt family moment during the special occasion.

article_image4

Salman Khan posed with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare at the Loveyapa screening.

article_image5

Juhi Chawla also attended the screening of Aamir Khan's son's film Loveyapa and posed for the media.

article_image6

Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, was also seen at the Loveyapa screening, making an appearance at the event alongside other celebrities and movie enthusiasts.

 

 

article_image7

Rhea Chakraborty was seen at the Loveyapa screening, posing with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, sharing a cheerful moment during the star-studded event.

article_image8

Maheep Kapoor was seen with her son at the Loveyapa screening. Agastya Nanda and Nirvan Khan were also spotted.

article_image9

Bollywood star kids were also seen at the Loveyapa screening. Anjini Dhawan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan were spotted. Also Read... Priyanka Chopra's brother's Haldi-Mehndi ceremony photos, PC's mother danced with joy. This dancing queen came to India for 5000, now earns this much from 1 song.

