Manara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, recently passed away after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed on Wednesday. A grieving Manara shouldered her father's bier during the funeral procession.
| Published : Jun 18 2025, 04:21 PM
Image Credit : instagram
Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, recently passed away at 72. He had been ill for a while. His funeral took place on Wednesday.
Image Credit : instagram
Raman Rai Handa's body was brought home in a flower-decked ambulance, followed by the funeral procession.
Image Credit : instagram
Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Parineeti Chopra's father and brother were present.
Image Credit : instagram
A tearful Mannara Chopra shouldered her father's bier during the last rites.
Image Credit : instagram
Mannara's younger sister, Mitali, and their mother, Kamini, were inconsolable.
Image Credit : instagram
Mannara consoled her sister and mother while grieving herself.
