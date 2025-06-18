Salman Khan playfully teased Aamir Khan's relationship with Gauri Spratt on The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman's single status was also discussed, to which he gave a humorous response.

Bollywood's popular actor Salman Khan recently appeared as a special guest on the third season of Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. He was there to promote his film Sikandar, which is streaming on Netflix. He made everyone laugh a lot. The makers have now shared the trailer of the show on social media. In this, Salman is seen making everyone laugh. He is also seen making fun of Aamir Khan dating Gauri Spratt.

What is the whole matter?

In this trailer video, Salman Khan first enters Kapil Sharma's show with swag. During this, Kapil Sharma, referring to Salman Khan's single status, says that Aamir Khan recently introduced his fans to his girlfriend Gauri. He is not stopping and you are not doing it. In response to this, Salman Khan says that Aamir's thing is something else. He is a perfectionist. Until he finds marriage absolutely perfect... Salman could not complete his sentence and started laughing, which made the audience laugh along with Kapil. Now after watching this video, people are saying that it will be fun to watch this episode. At the same time, some people say that Salman should not have made fun of Aamir publicly.

Let us tell you that Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in the year 1986. They have two children from this marriage, Junaid and Ira. However, they got divorced in 2002. After this, Aamir married Kiran Rao in the year 2005. They have a son from this marriage, whose name is Azad. However, this relationship also did not last long and they got divorced in the year 2021. Now in the year 2025, Aamir Khan revealed that he is dating Gauri Spratt these days.