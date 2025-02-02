PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding

Bollywood actress turned international star Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Sunday afternoon. She looked stunning in a short dress. See PHOTOS…

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 7:01 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai via private jet for her brother Siddharth’s wedding. Her pictures and videos from the airport are going viral on social media.

budget 2025
article_image2

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, as she arrives amid excitement surrounding the family's celebrations.

article_image3

In the viral pictures and videos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a white shirt and matching shorts. She also wore white shoes and a white cap. Black sunglasses completed her look.

article_image4

Priyanka Chopra waved to the paparazzi after coming out of the airport. She posed and then left in her car.

article_image5

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai alone, as her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were not seen accompanying her to Siddharth's wedding.

article_image6

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement and ring ceremony took place in Mumbai in August 2024. He will marry his fiancee Neelam Upadhyay in the coming days.

article_image7

On the work front, Priyanka is rumored to be starring opposite superstar Mahesh Babu in director S.S. Rajamouli's next film, SSMB29.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition's live streaming in India NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition’s live streaming in India

Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH] NTI

Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH]

Ricky Kej celebrates Grammy nomination for 'Break of Dawn' with exclusive reception photos

Ricky Kej celebrates Grammy nomination for 'Break of Dawn' with exclusive reception photos

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here HRD

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here

Andre 3000 skips 2025 Grammys despite nominations; Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish to perform

Andre 3000 skips 2025 Grammys despite nominations; Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish to perform

Recent Stories

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH)

China unfazed by Trump's new tariffs, but experts say global trade war looms dmn

China unfazed by Trump's new tariffs, but experts say global trade war looms

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1 HRD

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1

Arvind Kejriwal shares video of AAP van being attacked, police requests formal complaint dmn

Arvind Kejriwal shares video of AAP van being attacked, police requests formal complaint (WATCH)

Can Kylian Mbappe emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid?

Can Kylian Mbappe emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid?

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon