PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding

Bollywood actress turned international star Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Sunday afternoon. She looked stunning in a short dress. See PHOTOS…

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai via private jet for her brother Siddharth’s wedding. Her pictures and videos from the airport are going viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, as she arrives amid excitement surrounding the family's celebrations.

In the viral pictures and videos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a white shirt and matching shorts. She also wore white shoes and a white cap. Black sunglasses completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra waved to the paparazzi after coming out of the airport. She posed and then left in her car.

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai alone, as her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were not seen accompanying her to Siddharth's wedding.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement and ring ceremony took place in Mumbai in August 2024. He will marry his fiancee Neelam Upadhyay in the coming days.

On the work front, Priyanka is rumored to be starring opposite superstar Mahesh Babu in director S.S. Rajamouli's next film, SSMB29.

