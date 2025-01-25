PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons body-hugging gown, flaunts her toned figure; take a look

Malaika Arora once again showed why she is known as a style icon in Bollywood. The actress recently turned to Instagram to reveal her latest images. She was spotted in a body-hugging gown, showing off her toned form. It quickly became viral, with fans responding to it.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

article_image2

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and published images of herself in a white dress. She is shown posing for the camera. One of the admirers remarked, "Malla is my favourite." Another wrote, “So beautiful you are." Keeping her look minimal yet striking, Malaika accessorized with a bun hairstyle. Her flawless makeup, complete with a bold lip and smoky eyes, added the perfect finishing touch.

article_image3

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently reconnected at the engagement ceremony of mutual friend and philanthropist Seema Singh's daughter, Meghna Singh.

article_image4

Malaika stood out in a red hot saree, stylishly matched with a plunging top and dramatic jewellery, while Arjun looked dashing in a traditional black suit.

article_image5

article_image6

Keeping her look minimal yet striking, Malaika accessorized with a bun hairstyle. Her flawless makeup, complete with a bold lip and smoky eyes, added the perfect finishing touch.

