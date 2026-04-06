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(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani Stuns in Masaba Saree Worth THIS Whopping Amount at NMACC with Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turned heads at the NMACC anniversary bash, serving regal couple goals in coordinated ethnic looks that blended elegance, luxury, and modern charm
A Regal Date Night at NMACC
At the glamorous NMACC 3rd anniversary celebration, Kiara and Sidharth made a striking appearance, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. Captioning her post “date night,” Kiara gave fans a glimpse into their stylish evening together.
Kiara’s Statement Saree by Masaba
Kiara chose a stunning designer saree from Masaba Gupta’s label. Priced at Rs 1.3 lakh, the silk crepe drape featured intricate buta work, fan-shaped borders, and signature motifs like ‘Paankh Bagh’ and ‘Gul Jharokha,’ adding a royal aesthetic.
Jewellery That Elevated the Look
Complementing the saree, Kiara opted for a bold Maharani-style necklace from Masaba’s collection. Crafted in gold and adorned with pearls and diamonds, the statement piece reportedly comes with a hefty price tag of around Rs 1.85 lakh.
Luxe Accessories: The Hermes Touch
Adding a global luxury element, Kiara carried a mini Kelly Pochette from Hermès. This coveted bag, depending on resale markets, ranges approximately between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 33 lakh, making it a true collector’s accessory.
Beauty and Styling Details
Kiara kept her beauty look soft yet radiant with pink-toned, dewy makeup. Her loose curls cascaded naturally over her shoulders, balancing the grandeur of her outfit with effortless grace.
A Love Story That Keeps Giving
Kiara and Sidharth, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in 2023, continue to charm fans with their chemistry. The couple embraced parenthood in July 2025 with the arrival of their daughter, adding a new chapter to their journey.
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