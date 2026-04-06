Kiara kept her beauty look soft yet radiant with pink-toned, dewy makeup. Her loose curls cascaded naturally over her shoulders, balancing the grandeur of her outfit with effortless grace.

A Love Story That Keeps Giving

Kiara and Sidharth, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in 2023, continue to charm fans with their chemistry. The couple embraced parenthood in July 2025 with the arrival of their daughter, adding a new chapter to their journey.

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