Ajay Devgn posted a heartfelt birthday message for his sister, Neelam Devgan, sharing a throwback photo. The actor is also busy on the professional front with major sequels like 'Dhamaal 4', 'Golmaal 5', and 'Drishyam 3' in the pipeline.

Actor Ajay Devgn has dropped a sweet birthday wish for his sister, Neelam Devgan. In a candid reflection, Ajay shared an old picture with his sister, seemingly from a family event. The 'Singham' actor could be seen guiding his sister, who appears to be decked up in a traditional ensemble. "Some bonds never change. Neither do the photos clearly. Happy birthday @neelamdevgan_", Ajay Devgn wrote in the caption.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Neelam reshared the same on her Instagram story and added, "So true thank you." Her son, 'Azaad' actor Aaman Devgan also dedicated a cute birthday post for Neelam. Sharing a childhood picture, Aaman wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma love u the most @neelamdevgan."

On the work front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in 'Dhamaal 4', co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

He also has 'Golmaal 5' in his kitty. Akshay Kumar is also a part of the new part. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal franchise has been making film buffs laugh for almost two decades now. The first instalment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which hit theatres in 2006, became a huge hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen were also part of the first film.

In a recent, the makers of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 3' announced the wrap of the film's shooting. Director Abhishek Pathak announced the wrap-up on social media, marking the end of what he described as a long and intensive production journey. The filmmaker shared a heartfelt note thanking the cast, crew and everyone involved in bringing the next chapter of the franchise to life. "And that's a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3," Pathak wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZDEykSiJR1/

Reflecting on the filmmaking process, he added, "For the past many months, this film has been our world. We've spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life."

Pathak expressed gratitude to the team for their dedication throughout the production schedule.

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, 'Drishyam 3' continues one of India's most successful suspense-thriller franchises. Known for its gripping storytelling and psychological depth, the Drishyam series has earned a strong following among audiences over the years. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. (ANI)