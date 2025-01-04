PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Temple to welcome 2025; dons traditional half saree; take a look

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor sent a message on Instagram inviting her followers to wish her a late "Happy New Year." At the same time, the actor posted photographs of herself wearing a half saree, which served as an example of ethnic elegance.

While Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in red carpet gowns, couture pieces, cocktail sarees, and other clothes, she understands how to make a statement in a classic South Indian half saree. Her Instagram shows that she has always preferred the half saree and has worn it on special events, poojas, or temple trips.

The star recently turned to social media to give a New Year's wish to her followers, and what drew everyone's attention was her ethnic attire. Janhvi's fashion escapades sparkle in a way that is ethnic chic, and her "Happy new year" began on a trendy note.

Janhvi dressed for the New Year in a vibrant multicoloured lehenga saree. She chose a purple silk shirt with gorgeous gold brocade embroidery on the back and half-length sleeves. The blouse featured a traditional deep neckline, a contrasting light blue border, and a sleek backless style.

She wore the blouse with a matching Kanjeeveram silk blue lehenga embellished with gold Zardozi embroidery. The lehenga had a pleated shape and a subtle flare, giving the whole appearance a feminine appeal. The vast purple border, embellished with brocade work, was what made it stand out. She finished the ensemble with a purple chiffon dupatta hung like a pallu.

Janhvi's accessories were tiny rings, a diamond necklace, and matching earrings. She arranged her hair in a half updo. She went for her typical dewy glam makeup look. She opted for well-groomed brows, mascara on her eyelashes, a bindi, muted pink eyeshadow, light pink lips, and a bit of blush for a pop of colour.

Latest Videos