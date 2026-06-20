Veteran filmmaker James Burrows, known for directing 'Cheers' and 'Friends,' passed away at 85. Tributes poured in from Hollywood, with 'Taxi' star Tony Danza mourning the loss of 'the greatest of all time.'

Tributes have been pouring in for veteran filmmaker James Burrows, who breathed his last on Friday at the age of 85. Tony Danza, who worked with Burrows on 75 episodes of the ABC comedy series "Taxi," paid his heartfelt condolences via a post on X.

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Tributes Pour In

"We have lost the greatest of all time. Jimmy Burrows. I know I wouldn't be here without him. My thoughts are with Debbie and the kids," Tony wrote.

Josh Gad, who starred in the short-lived, Burrows-directed sitcom "Back To You" in 2007, shared his remembrance on Instagram. He wrote," In 2005, I had the honor of being directed by the man who made me fall in love with sitcoms as a child, Jimmy Burrows. Whether it was 'Taxi,' 'Cheers,' 'Frasier' or 'Friends.' Working every day for one season on 'Back to You' opposite Jimmy was a masterclass in comedy. At 85, he was still far too young and still so full of life. My love and prayers go out to his entire family and to all of his friends. This is a seismic loss."

Family Confirms Demise

The news of Burrows' demise was confirmed by his family. In a statement to People magazine, the family said, "We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world."

A Legendary Career

Burrows, who was nominated for a record 22 Directors Guild Awards, was best known for co-creating the beloved, early-'80s bar comedy "Cheers," along with brothers Glen and Les Charles. The 11-time Emmy winner also had a 15-episode stint on "Friends" and directed every episode of "Will & Grace," as per Variety. (ANI)