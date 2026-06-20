Legendary TV director James Burrows dies at 85. The 'Friends' cast, including Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, shared emotional tributes, remembering his mentorship and impact. Burrows was a creative force behind shows like 'Cheers' and 'Will & Grace'.

Television comedy has lost one of its most influential creative forces, with legendary director James Burrows passing away at the age of 85. Following the news of his death, members of the iconic sitcom 'Friends' cast have paid emotional tributes, remembering his mentorship, warmth, and lasting impact on their careers.

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'Friends' Cast Pay Emotional Tributes

Among the most prominent tributes, Matt LeBlanc shared nostalgic photographs with Burrows and wrote, "Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You sir, are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)

David Schwimmer also honoured the director, describing him as a mentor and father figure. In his message, Schwimmer said, "Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected. His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I'm sure we weren't the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off. He became another Father figure for me, and I'm sure others. Paternal in the best sense of the word: Loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful, and on my best days, I'd like to think, even proud." He added, "Thousands of writers, actors, producers, crew members and network execs are forever blessed to have been on a sound stage with him, watching him work and learning from his incomparable talent. Jimmy, I miss you already, and I'm forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend. Sending love and strength to Deb and the entire family." View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow remembered the celebrated director by sharing a photo with him on her Instagram Stories.

Family Confirms Passing, Celebrates Legacy

Burrows' family confirmed his passing in a statement shared with People magazine, celebrating his decades-long contribution to television. The statement read, "We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world."

Burrows left behind an unmatched legacy across some of television's most celebrated sitcoms. He directed all episodes of 'Will and Grace' and more than 230 episodes of 'Cheers', which he also co-created alongside Glen and Les Charles. His work extended to 'Friends', where he directed 15 episodes and earned recognition for his ability to guide young and emerging actors. Over his career, Burrows won 11 Emmy Awards, including consecutive directing honours in 1980 and 1981 for 'Taxi.' He also crossed the milestone of directing his 1,000th sitcom episode in 2015. (ANI)