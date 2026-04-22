Actor Shilpa Shetty marked Earth Day 2026 with an Instagram post, sharing a video of her walking barefoot. She encouraged followers to 'ground' themselves and reconnect with nature for its healing energy, a practice in line with her wellness advocacy.

Actor Shilpa Shetty marked Earth Day 2026 with a reflective social media post on Wednesday, encouraging followers to reconnect with nature through a simple grounding practice. Sharing a video on Instagram, the actor was seen walking barefoot on the grass in the backyard of her residence. In the clip, Shetty appears relaxed and mindful, taking slow steps across the lawn.

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Accompanying the video, she wrote a caption in which she highlighted the importance of reconnecting with the Earth. "On Earth Day and every day, a gentle reminder to 'ground yourself' bare feet on the earth, letting her energy heal and restore you... reconnect with nature, the sun on your skin, soil beneath your feet, birds chirping, waves whispering, and the breeze brushing your face... because when you touch the Earth, you remember who you truly are," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa's Wellness Advocacy and Earth Day's Significance

Known for promoting yoga, clean eating, and mindfulness, Shilpa Shetty frequently uses her platform to share wellness tips with her fans. Earth Day 2026 falls on April 22 and marks the 56th anniversary of the global environmental movement, which began in 1970. This year's theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," underscores the role of community-driven efforts in environmental conservation.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 5'. She is set to appear next in the upcoming project 'KD: The Devil', where she will play a key role. (ANI)