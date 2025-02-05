(PHOTOS) Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house

Entertainment Desk. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan owns a luxurious multi-million dollar bungalow in Dubai, where he frequently vacations with his family. The bungalow is designed according to Vastu principles. Let's take a look at the inside photos of this house

This photo is of Abhishek's beautiful bungalow in Dubai. Inside view of the stairs. The house boasts modern amenities

Abhishek Bachchan's house in Dubai is extremly classy and boasts of a huge drawing room for the huge family

This photo showcases Abhishek's royal-looking living room. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan own a lavish villa in Dubai’s prestigious Sanctuary Falls community at Jumeirah Golf Estates

This picture shows Abhishek Bachchan's well-ventilated bedroom. This upscale property boasts stunning golf course views, a private pool, and world-class amenities, offering a perfect blend of luxury and comfort

This is the designer kitchen in Abhishek's Dubai bungalow. It comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 16 crores

Abhishek's Dubai bungalow features a classy bathroom with a bathtub. The bungalow is very classy and at per par with other celebs of Bollywood

