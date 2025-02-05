(PHOTOS) Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house

Entertainment Desk. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan owns a luxurious multi-million dollar bungalow in Dubai, where he frequently vacations with his family. The bungalow is designed according to Vastu principles. Let's take a look at the inside photos of this house

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

This photo is of Abhishek's beautiful bungalow in Dubai. Inside view of the stairs. The house boasts modern amenities

article_image2

Abhishek Bachchan's house in Dubai is extremly classy and boasts of a huge drawing room for the huge family

article_image3

This photo showcases Abhishek's royal-looking living room. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan own a lavish villa in Dubai’s prestigious Sanctuary Falls community at Jumeirah Golf Estates

article_image4

This picture shows Abhishek Bachchan's well-ventilated bedroom. This upscale property boasts stunning golf course views, a private pool, and world-class amenities, offering a perfect blend of luxury and comfort

article_image5

This is the designer kitchen in Abhishek's Dubai bungalow.  It comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 16 crores

article_image6

Abhishek's Dubai bungalow features a classy bathroom with a bathtub. The bungalow is very classy and at per par with other celebs of Bollywood

