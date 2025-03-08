(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan to Karan Johar and others reach Jaipur ahead of award ceremony

Read Full Article

Celebrities arrived in Jaipur for the IIFA 2025 Awards. Kartik Aaryan was the center of attraction, with fans even calling him a 'hotness store'

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards are in Jaipur on March 8th and 9th. Many celebrities arrived in Jaipur before the event

Karan Johar arrived with Kartik Aaryan. Besides them, Madhuri Dixit, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Varma reached Jaipur

However, all eyes were on Kartik Aaryan during this time. People even called him a 'hotness store'. Kartik Aaryan is also set to host this year's IIFA

Boman Irani also reached Jaipur to attend IIFA. His photos have surfaced from Jaipur Airport. he looked dashing

This silver jubilee celebration of the IIFA Awards is going to be held in Jaipur, where Bollywood celebs will give amazing performances

Latest Videos