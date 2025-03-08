(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan to Karan Johar and others reach Jaipur ahead of award ceremony

Celebrities arrived in Jaipur for the IIFA 2025 Awards. Kartik Aaryan was the center of attraction, with fans even calling him a 'hotness store'

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards are in Jaipur on March 8th and 9th. Many celebrities arrived in Jaipur before the event

budget 2025
article_image2

Karan Johar arrived with Kartik Aaryan. Besides them, Madhuri Dixit, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Varma reached Jaipur


article_image3

However, all eyes were on Kartik Aaryan during this time. People even called him a 'hotness store'. Kartik Aaryan is also set to host this year's IIFA

article_image4

Boman Irani also reached Jaipur to attend IIFA. His photos have surfaced from Jaipur Airport. he looked dashing

article_image5

This silver jubilee celebration of the IIFA Awards is going to be held in Jaipur, where Bollywood celebs will give amazing performances

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH) RBA

Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH)

Kate Hudson promotes 'Running Point', says happy being called 'rom-com queen' RBA

Kate Hudson promotes 'Running Point', says happy being called 'rom-com queen'

International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message 'You Are A Goddess, Everyone Needs You' RBA

International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message 'You Are A Goddess, Everyone Needs You'

Gene Hackman died of natural causes one week after Betsy Arakawa's death from rare virus, reveal authorities snt

Gene Hackman died of natural causes one week after Betsy Arakawa's death from rare virus, reveal authorities

WWE: 5 Matches That Led to a Wrestler Instant Firing

WWE: 5 Matches That Led to a Wrestler’s Instant Firing

Recent Stories

Kingston OTT release: GV Prakash Kuma's fantasy horror drama to stream HERE; Check ATG

Kingston OTT release: GV Prakash Kuma's fantasy horror drama to stream HERE; Check

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for grand finale in Dubai sold out; know price and total sales snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for grand finale in Dubai SOLD OUT; know price and total sales

Chennai Metro WhatsApp ticketing service faces glitch; passengers advised to use alternatives AJR

Chennai Metro WhatsApp ticketing service faces glitch; passengers advised to use alternatives

Sowjanya: Call for Justice and Change on International Women's Day Opinion shk

Sowjanya: Call for Justice and Change on International Women’s Day | Opinion

Indian Railways to launch first hydrogen train by March 31: Check route and features AJR

Indian Railways to launch first hydrogen train by March 31: Check route and features

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon