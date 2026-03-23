Photos: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts Baby Bump at Her Beautiful Baby Shower Ceremony
Divyanka Tripathi, best known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is embracing motherhood. After announcing her pregnancy, the actress celebrated her godh bharai, with beautiful photos showcasing her glowing look and baby bump.
Divyanka Tripathi looked overjoyed as she placed a hand on her baby bump during the ceremony. A close friend or family member reportedly organised this special 'godh bharai' function for her.
Divyanka Tripathi started her acting career with the TV serial 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', which made her famous. However, she gained immense popularity from the serial 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', where she played the role of Ishita.
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