(PHOTOS) Ankita Lokhande faces online criticism for her body hugging, deep neck dress

Ankita Lokhande's new photoshoot has taken the internet by storm. Some people are praising her beauty, while others are trolling her. What's so special about the pictures?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande's recent photoshoot is grabbing a lot of attention. Ankita Lokhande herself has shared these pictures on social media.

article_image2

Ankita Lokhande shared a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson with the pictures. Ankita wrote, "In a world where you are constantly being told to be something else..."


article_image3

Along with this, Ankita has also written #everyphotosayssomthingaboutme. 40-year-old Ankita Lokhande is seen in a beautiful floral outfit in these pictures.

article_image4

In every picture, she is posing in a different style and appears to be in a full-on fun mood. Internet users are showering a lot of love on Ankita Lokhande after seeing her pictures.

article_image5

Many internet users have shared red hearts for her, while many have shared fire emojis. Many internet users are claiming that despite being 40 years old, she doesn't look her age.

article_image6

However, some internet users are also trolling Ankita Lokhande. For example, one internet user wrote, "The only way to be famous when you have no talent."

article_image7

One internet user commented, "Showing nudity is just the beginning of the downfall of your career." Many internet users are speculating that everything is not going well between her and her husband. Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

