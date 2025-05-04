(PHOTOS) Ananya Panday shares pictures from her recent trip
Ananya Panday, riding high on the success of Kesari Chapter 2, recently turned heads at the Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show. She delighted fans with glimpses of her stylish trip
Ananya Panday at Chanel Cruise 2025/26: Ananya Panday, currently enjoying the success of Kesari Chapter 2, recently attended the Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show. She has been actively sharing glimpses from the event and her travels on social media, which quickly gained attention online.
Social Media Buzz: On Instagram, Ananya shared a series of photos with the caption suggesting she was adding final touches and indulging in little details. Fans showered her with praise, with one admirer commenting that she was one of God’s finest creations and another calling her appearance beautiful.
Personal Moments Shared: Alongside images from the event, Ananya also posted candid moments from her trip. These included scenes from a luxurious dressing room, a casual stroll through a scenic city, and a peaceful boat ride with her sister, Rysa Panday.
Success of Kesari Chapter 2: In her recent film, Kesari Chapter 2, Ananya plays Dilreet Gill, a crucial supporter in the courtroom battle led by Akshay Kumar’s character, barrister C. Sankaran Nair. The historical drama, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and based on The Case That Shook the Empire, revolves around the legal fight to expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Upcoming Projects: Ananya is now preparing for her next film Chand Mera Dil, a college romance directed by Vivek Soni where she stars opposite Kill actor Lakshya. Additionally, she is set to return as Bella Chowdhury in the second season of Call Me Bae.