PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt spotted in Bandra, slays in bootcut blue jeans and classic white top

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was spotted in Bandra in a stylish new look. Alia looked gorgeous in blue jeans and a white top. These pictures of her are going viral on social media.

article_image1
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 8:14 AM IST

Alia Bhatt is considered one of the fittest and finest actresses in Bollywood. Recently (Alia Bhatt spotted in Bandra) she was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. This time she was wearing blue tight-fit boot-cut jeans and a white top.

article_image2

Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable fashion sense and acting talent, effortlessly blends elegance with trendy styles, making her a trendsetter in Bollywood with her chic and versatile outfits.

article_image3

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, flaunting a stunning look. Dressed in bootcut blue jeans and a classic white top, she effortlessly showcased her chic and elegant style.
 

article_image4

Alia Bhatt is the actress who effortlessly turns every outfit into a trend. Whatever she wears instantly becomes fashion, inspiring fans and setting new style statements in the industry.

article_image5

We are saying this because when this parallel and loose-fitting jeans pattern is in fashion, Alia has appeared in a contrasting style.

article_image6

Alia chose a white half-sleeve top with blue tight-fit boot-cut jeans. She completed her look with black sunglasses.

article_image7

When Alia Bhatt was coming out of the gate, a female security guard said something to her. It seemed like she was praising the actress's outfit and beauty.

article_image8

Alia Bhatt smiled after hearing the security guard's words. She waved hello to the paps and walked towards the car. 

