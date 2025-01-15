PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh and husband Antony Thattil celebrate first Pongal together

Newlyweds Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil celebrated their first Pongal together with family and friends. The celebrations included notable guests such as Vijay, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Mamita Baiju.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil at Pongal

Newlywed Keerthy Suresh celebrated Pongal with her husband Antony Thattil. Notably, Tamil star Vijay also joined their celebrations.

article_image2

Pongal celebrations with friends

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Mamita Baiju also joined the festivities, adding to the couple's joy. Keerthy Suresh shared these photos on her Instagram.

article_image3

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh's wedding took place last December. She married her longtime love Antony Thattil on December 20th in Goa.

article_image4

Keerthy Suresh's wedding

Actress Keerthy Suresh married her longtime friend Antony Thattil in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Goa.

article_image5

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh announced her relationship with Antony Thattil on Diwali. Their 15-year friendship blossomed into love.

article_image6

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Antony's family is in business in Kochi and Chennai. Keerthy and Antony, friends since school, fell in love in college.

article_image7

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh surprised many by marrying at the peak of her career. She recently debuted in Bollywood with 'Baby'. Read more: 'Jailer' casting plan

article_image8

Keerthy Suresh's Pongal celebration

Keerthy Suresh shared photos of their first Pongal celebration as a married couple. Read more: Shankar's statement on 'Game Changer'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why

Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77 vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Sandalwood actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 77

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega' RBA

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega'

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage anr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon