PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh and husband Antony Thattil celebrate first Pongal together

Newlyweds Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil celebrated their first Pongal together with family and friends. The celebrations included notable guests such as Vijay, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Mamita Baiju.

Newlywed Keerthy Suresh celebrated Pongal with her husband Antony Thattil. Notably, Tamil star Vijay also joined their celebrations.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Mamita Baiju also joined the festivities, adding to the couple's joy. Keerthy Suresh shared these photos on her Instagram.

Keerthy Suresh's wedding took place last December. She married her longtime love Antony Thattil on December 20th in Goa.

Keerthy Suresh announced her relationship with Antony Thattil on Diwali. Their 15-year friendship blossomed into love.

Antony's family is in business in Kochi and Chennai. Keerthy and Antony, friends since school, fell in love in college.

Keerthy Suresh surprised many by marrying at the peak of her career. She recently debuted in Bollywood with 'Baby'.

Keerthy Suresh shared photos of their first Pongal celebration as a married couple.

