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Peddi Box Office Day 8: Can Ram Charan's Blockbuster Cross ₹300 Crore This Weekend? check Here
Ram Charan's Peddi continues its impressive box office run even after a slight weekday slowdown. The sports drama has remained steady in theatres and is now inching closer to the coveted ₹300 crore worldwide milestone.
Ram Charan's Peddi has completed eight days in theatres and continues its strong run at the box office. While the film witnessed the expected weekday decline, it remains one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2026 and is steadily marching towards the ₹300 crore worldwide milestone.
The sports-action drama enjoyed a phenomenal opening week, powered by Ram Charan's star power and strong collections in Telugu-speaking markets. However, like most big releases, the film has begun slowing down during weekdays after its massive opening weekend.
Reports suggest that Peddi's worldwide gross collection is now nearing ₹280 crore, keeping it firmly on track to enter the prestigious ₹300 crore club in the coming days. The film has maintained a solid hold in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which continue to drive the majority of its revenue.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi has managed to stay strong despite mixed reactions and online debates surrounding certain portions of the film.
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