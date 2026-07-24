Sammy Nanwani's film 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story', set during India's partition, will release in Oct 2026. Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, it stars Jaya Prada, Sanjay Manjrekar, Gaurav Dhingra, and Akaisha Vats in a tale of love.

Producer Sammy Nanwani has announced that his upcoming film, Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story, will be released in theatres in October 2026. According to the press note by the makers, the film is set during the time of India's partition and tells a story of love, loss, and hope. It follows the journey of people whose lives are changed by one of the most important events in the country's history while also highlighting the culture and heritage of the Sindhi community.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Backed by producer Sammy Nanwani and directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience with a powerful ensemble cast and the fresh on-screen chemistry of Gaurav Dhingra and Akaisha Vats. It also stars Jaya Prada and Sanjay Manjrekar in the lead roles.

A Personal Tribute and Cultural Celebration

Speaking about the film, Sammy Nanwani said the story was inspired by the experiences of his family members who lived through partition. He said their memories of leaving their homes and starting life again inspired him to bring this story to the screen.

"Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story is a tribute to the strength of people who rebuilt their lives after Partition. Through this film, we also want to celebrate Sindhi culture and share its history with a wider audience," said Nanwani as quoted in a press note.

Blending Personal Stories with Historical Events

The film combines romance with a historical backdrop, showing how personal relationships are shaped by larger events. Along with its love story, it aims to showcase the values, traditions, and resilience of the Sindhi community.

'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story' is scheduled to hit theatres across India in October 2026. (ANI)