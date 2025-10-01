Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Movie Revealed - Here's All You Need to Know
Pawan Kalyan's film OG has thrilled fans and is performing strongly at the box office. Amid its success, his latest movie announcement has caught attention, adding to the excitement surrounding the star.
OG is storming the collections
Power Star Pawan Kalyan's OG is a box office hit, becoming his highest-grosser with over 250 crores worldwide. The gangster film, directed by Sujeeth, is praised for its Japan backdrop.
Busy as Deputy CM
OG recovered 90% in five days, nearing break-even with a 150 crore share. It's already profitable overseas. Amid this success, Pawan Kalyan, busy as AP's Deputy CM, made a key decision.
OG Universe announcement
Riding on OG's success, Pawan Kalyan announced a sequel, expanding it into an 'OG Universe.' He revealed this after a special screening with his family, showing his confidence in the franchise.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu disappointed
Unlike his recent films, OG is a huge success. Pawan called it a 'great watch experience.' Since he has no other commitments after Ustaad Bhagat Singh, his next film is now confirmed to be OG 2.
OG is just a sample
OG stars Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi. Director Sujeeth recently stated that OG is just a sample of Pawan Kalyan's power and promised that OG 2 will be on a much grander scale.