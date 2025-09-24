- Home
Pawan Kalyan's OG Breaks Pushpa 2's Advance Booking Records – Check Earnings Here
Pawan Kalyan’s film OG is creating a massive buzz with its advance bookings in the Telugu states, already surpassing the record set by Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2.
OG vs Pushpa 2
Right now, `OG` mania is sweeping the Telugu states. With just one day to go, fans and the general audience are hyped. The trailer boosted expectations, causing a frenzy in advance bookings.
OG Breaking Pushpa 2 Records in Advance Bookings
`Pushpa 2` had huge pan-India hype, which showed in its advance sales. While `OG` isn't on that global scale, it's creating a stir in the Telugu states, breaking `Pushpa 2` records.
OG Dominates in Nizam Region
In the Nizam area, `OG` broke `Pushpa 2`'s record, earning ₹14 crore vs ₹11 crore in pre-release sales. `OG` also surpassed `Pushpa 2` in Andhra and Kurnool premiere collections.
OG Creating a Storm in Overseas Markets
`OG` is shattering `Pushpa 2` records across the Telugu states. While it may not beat `Pushpa 2` elsewhere, it's a sensation in North America with over $3M in advance sales.
Grand Release Plan in Place for 'OG'
Directed by Sujeeth, `OG` stars Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan, with Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The film, produced by DVV Danayya, releases grandly on Thursday, Sept 25.