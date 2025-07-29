3 5

Image Credit : Instagram/Pawan Kalyan

Revisiting old memories: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan shared, 'It was a joy and honor to meet Thiru Renshi Raja Avl from Tamil Nadu after 34 years. He was my senior in the early 1990s. He also trained under Shihan Hussaini Avl and had a black belt while I was still a green belt. I'm happy to know he now leads our Karate school, carrying forward Shihan's vision. Discussing our long association with Shihan Hussaini and our shared passion for martial arts brought back many old memories.'