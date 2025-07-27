2 5

Image Credit : Asianet News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Collections

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' had a good opening day, achieving Pawan Kalyan's highest opening. Premier shows earned around ₹13 crores. The first day's India collection was ₹34.75 crores, followed by ₹8 crores on the second day and ₹9.86 crores on the third. The 3-day India net collection is ₹65 crores, with the worldwide gross reportedly crossing ₹90 crores.