Pawan Kalyan will not be participating in the promotional activities of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, confirmed producer AM Rathnam. He said the actor’s ongoing political commitments are the reason behind his absence and urged fans to support the film.
Pawan Kalyan Not Promoting Hari Hara Veera Mallu
As the long-awaited Telugu period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit gears up for its theatrical release on July 24, 2025, fans have been puzzled by the absence of lead actor Pawan Kalyan from promotional activities. Producer AM Rathnam has now addressed the issue, offering clarity and urging audiences to focus on the film’s content rather than its marketing.
AM Rathnam Statement
“Watch the Film to Enjoy, Not to Find Mistakes”
During a recent press interaction, AM Rathnam confirmed that Pawan Kalyan will not be participating in promotional events for the film. He explained:
“Please watch the film to enjoy, not just to find mistakes. This film is made for the audience. Pawan Kalyan is busy with other commitments and won’t promote the film in Hindi and other languages.”
Pawan Kalyan, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is deeply engaged in political responsibilities. His packed schedule has made it impossible for him to attend promotional campaigns, especially those planned for pan-India audiences.
About Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire and follows the journey of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, portrayed by Pawan Kalyan.
Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes
CBFC Rating: U/A with no major cuts
Cast: Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Satyaraj
Music: Composed by M.M. Keeravani
OTT and Release Details
The film’s digital rights have been secured by Amazon Prime Video, with the platform reportedly pressuring the makers to finalize a release timeline due to repeated delays. The theatrical release is now locked for July 24, 2025, with advance bookings already open in select regions.
Fan Reactions and Industry Buzz
While some fans expressed disappointment over the lack of promotional appearances by Pawan Kalyan, others have rallied behind Rathnam’s call to support the film for its artistic merit. Industry insiders believe that despite the absence of traditional marketing, the film’s scale and star power will draw audiences to theatres.