Image Credit : Social Media

“Watch the Film to Enjoy, Not to Find Mistakes”

During a recent press interaction, AM Rathnam confirmed that Pawan Kalyan will not be participating in promotional events for the film. He explained:

“Please watch the film to enjoy, not just to find mistakes. This film is made for the audience. Pawan Kalyan is busy with other commitments and won’t promote the film in Hindi and other languages.”

Pawan Kalyan, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is deeply engaged in political responsibilities. His packed schedule has made it impossible for him to attend promotional campaigns, especially those planned for pan-India audiences.