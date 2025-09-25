Pawan Kalyan's OG 2 Update: How Saaho Connects With Pawan Kalyan’s Action Saga
Saaho Link with OG: Is there a link between Pawan Kalyan's `OG` and Prabhas's `Saaho`? What did Sujeeth show in `OG`? Let's find out what he plans to show in `OG 2`.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- GNFollow Us
`OG` is making a splash at the box office
Pawan Kalyan's `OG` is a box office hit. This gangster action-crime film is a treat for fans, who love his powerful role and the action scenes, just as they wanted.
The minuses in `OG`, but
The film has some flaws, like weak family emotions. But music director Thaman's electrifying score makes up for it, making the movie a thrilling experience for fans.
This is the connection between `Saaho` and OG
In `Saaho`, Jackie Shroff played Narantak Roy, a syndicate head. `OG` briefly shows Roy, linking the two films and hinting at a `Saaho vs. OG` scenario, thrilling fans.
Link with Saaho in OG
The link to Sujeeth's `Saaho` is a hot topic. `OG` is part of his cinematic universe. A scene shows Jackie Shroff as Narantak Roy, an arms dealer, linking the two films.
`OG 2` announcement
`OG 2` was announced, leaving fans excited. The first film left many things in suspense, like Ojas Gambheera's full backstory and his rise as a powerful mafia leader.
Is this the story of `OG 2`?
`OG 2` could explore Ojas Gambheera's backstory, his rule in Mumbai, and the `Saaho` link. But with Pawan Kalyan's OG 2 Update new political role, it's uncertain if it will be made.