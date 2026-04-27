Superstar Mammootty has opened up about his upcoming film 'Patriot', directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film, which also stars Mohanlal, marks their reunion after 18 years and is set for a May 1 release. It boasts a massive star cast.

The buzz around the Malayalam film 'Patriot' is getting louder, and for good reason. The Mammootty-starrer is one of the most awaited films of the year and is all set to hit theatres on May 1.

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Directed by the acclaimed Mahesh Narayanan, the film is a massive project. What's really got everyone talking is that it brings Mohanlal and Mammootty together on screen after an 18-year gap. And the star power doesn't stop there. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, and Grace Antony in its star-studded lineup.

Mammootty on Patriot

Mammootty recently spoke about the film and shared why he took on such a project. "The days of us saying we 'nurtured' the audience are long gone; we've grown because you all have grown," he said. "We are taking on films like this with the confidence that the audience is mature enough to watch them. We are not here to compete and see who is bigger, me or Lal. For me, and for Lal, the characters in this film are unlike anything we've ever done before."

He added that the film is pushing boundaries for Malayalam cinema. "We are playing characters that the Malayalam audience isn't very familiar with. The film's setting is also new. Our stories are now moving to a national and international stage, which is proof of our growth," he explained.

"If we didn't make this film now, it would take another ten or fifteen years for something like this to happen in Malayalam cinema. We are fifteen years ahead, not behind. That's the confidence we need to make this film. We got fantastic support from the production team and all the technicians," Mammootty said during a press meet for 'Patriot'.