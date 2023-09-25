Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding photos: Couple makes their SHAADI Insta-official; take a look

    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in Udaipur; the duo shared some beautiful pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony. They posted dreamy photos from their wedding, along with a cute note.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have taken the front stage this weekend. Congratulations are in order as Parineeti and Raghav married yesterday in a stunning wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Politicians such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray attended the wedding, as did celebrities like as Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans of the pair have been waiting for photographs from the event for quite some time, and to their joy, Raghav and Parineeti have published the first images from their magical wedding ceremony.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Parineeti looked stunning in a beige Manish Malhotra lehenga, accessorised with equally stunning jewellery. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha looks sharp in an ivory-coloured suit made by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The first image depicts Parineeti and Raghav strolling together, while the second depicts Raghav and Parineeti exchanging garlands. The following image is from their pheras, while another shows Raghav putting a kiss on his wife's forehead. The happiness on their cheeks is palpable! 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple managed to keep their love story hidden from the media, until they were both spotted together a couple of times, sparking rumors of them dating. The paparazzi first spotted them together in March.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13th this year in an intimate ceremony in Kapurthala House, New Delhi. Their engagement ceremony was attended by Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, and several politicians.

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now a married couple, and we couldn’t be happier. Congratulations once again to the newly married couple.

    Hollywood Strike: Writer's guild and major studios reach tentative deal

    Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra ramp up style game at producer Aman Gill's wedding

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday fuel dating rumours at Aman Gill's wedding reception; [WATCH]

    Shah Rukh, Salman Khan posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan wins hearts of fans - WATCH

    Jawan Box Office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 954 cr; getting closer to Rs 1000 cr club

    7 simple ways to be successful

    'Get paid to watch YouTube video'; Government issues warning regarding online financial scams

    Controversial! Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features, routes and more

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet | WATCH

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

