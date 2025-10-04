- Home
- Entertainment
- Pankaj Tripathi Surprises Fans with New Style; Ranveer Singh’s Funny ‘Aap Bigad Gaye’ Reaction Goes Viral
Pankaj Tripathi Surprises Fans with New Style; Ranveer Singh’s Funny ‘Aap Bigad Gaye’ Reaction Goes Viral
Pankaj Tripathi surprised fans with a bold new look blending traditional and quirky styles. His Instagram post sparked buzz, with Ranveer Singh humorously reacting, making the actor’s daring style the latest talk of the town.
Pankaj Tripathi’s Stunning New Look
Pankaj Tripathi, known for his natural charm and simple style, recently surprised everyone with a fresh and unexpected fashion statement on Instagram. His latest photos quickly became the talk of the town, showing a unique blend of traditional and quirky contemporary fashion.
A Daring Outfit That’s Turning Heads
In the photos, Pankaj sports a deep green velvet sherwani-style jacket adorned with intricate golden embroidery. Beneath it, he pairs a black embroidered shirt, adding a modern touch to the classic look. However, the most striking part of his outfit is the red dhoti-style trousers with bold golden floral patterns, making a loud and fearless fashion statement. He completed the look with shiny gold loafers and a brown patterned flat cap, adding a playful vibe to the ensemble.
What’s Behind the Look?
Pankaj captioned his post: “This is the beginning of something interesting. How’s the ‘vibe’?” along with the hashtag "#EkNayaUpgrade." This hints at a new phase in his life—whether personal or professional remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: this look is daring, fun, and very much Pankaj Tripathi.
Ranveer Singh and Other Celebs Join the Fun
The internet was buzzing with reactions, but the fun didn’t stop there. Ranveer Singh, famous for his bold fashion, commented humorously: “Arre! yeh kya, Guruji?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?” Celebrities and fans alike are loving Pankaj’s new vibe, making this style moment unforgettable.