Pankaj Tripathi never used a toothbrush for about 20 years since his childhood. He used to clean his teeth with a neem twig. In his small village, there was no tradition of markets, cakes, or gifts. He loves staying connected to his roots.

Pankaj Tripathi Simple Life Neem Twig Story: Bollywood's seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi is known for his simple nature. From a fierce gangster to a comedic character, he has proven himself in every role. He has earned the title of a versatile actor, and no one doubts his ability to play different characters with such ease. Recently, he also revealed how he brings such realism to rural characters. During a recent conversation with India Today on the set of 'Mirzapur: The Film', he shared an old memory from his childhood.

Pankaj Tripathi revealed a secret during the shooting of 'Mirzapur: The Film'

Pankaj Tripathi, who has begun shooting for his highly anticipated film 'Mirzapur: The Film', shared emotional memories of his childhood and youth spent in his small village, where there were no cakes, no gifts, and no toothbrushes, in a special conversation with India Today.

Pankaj Tripathi said, “I never used a toothbrush or toothpaste for about 19-20 years of my life. I only used a neem twig or a guava stick to clean my teeth. Actually, telling the story of his village, he said that we didn't have a market. We had no tradition of cutting cakes. Now I feel shy even doing all this. We never celebrated our birthdays. Because in the village where we grew up, there was no market until we were 19. There was no tradition of giving gifts or cutting cakes. So people never considered birthdays a big deal.”

Still prefers neem twigs

The Mimi actor further shared that even today, whenever he shoots in small towns and villages, he tries to stay connected to his roots. The actor said, "Even today, when I go to small towns, I tell my staff that if they see a neem twig, to bring it for me, because there is a unique pleasure in using it." He proudly stated that he lived for 20 years without a toothbrush. “We didn't even know how to use toothpaste. Still, our teeth were immaculate and healthy.

In those days, we also used the twigs of the hemp plants that grew in our village, plucking their leaves after returning from the river in the morning and making toothbrushes out of them. When I reflect on this journey, I realize that if someone like me, who had such a beginning, can become an actor, then truly anything is possible.”