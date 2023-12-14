Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pankaj Tripathi to Nawazuddin to Sobhita Dhulipala: 7 popular performers of 2023 on OTT Platform

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Year Ender 2023: As the year ends, what better way to welcome in the New Year than by remembering the top seven best OTT performers of 2023?
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The year 2023 has been a terrific year for Indian cinema's remarkable talents. We've seen many brilliant performers in the entertainment business ascend in the realm of OTT and move into multi-genre characters by bringing their performances to life this year.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pankaj Tripathi: Pankaj is a man who doesn't need an introduction; the versatile actor made a name for himself this year with his theatrical release OMG 2, which earned more than 150 crores at the box office, but he also made headlines for his performance in the recent OTT film Kadak Singh.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita's strong performances in 'Made in Heaven' and 'Night Manager' garnered her fans. She emotes a wide range of emotions, making her characters sympathetic and captivating.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The Actor's God This year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given legendary performances on the OTT platform, most notably in 'Haddi. His portrayal as the complex character has gotten a broad variety of praise from fans and audiences, and he has once again demonstrated how adaptable he is and how he can nail any character.  

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek Banerjee, a highly regarded artist in Indian film, has earned a separate name for herself in the world of entertainment. Although we have seen him offer some great performances in the past, this year has proven to be excellent for the actor as he has capitulated himself into the big league by giving successive top-class performances in all genres of films and series, including Rana Naidu and Apurva.

    article_image6

    Sohum Shah: Sohum is a great actor in Indian film, and his performance in 'Tumbbad' proved that. This year, the versatile actor put his extraordinary talent to the test, driving the show with a top-rated performance in the critically praised musical Dahaad.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Manoj Bajpayee: There is no doubt that Manoj has provided some of the finest performances in past years, but continuing his cinematic adventure, he added another feather to his filmography with works like 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and the newly released 'Joram'. Audiences have reacted positively and enthusiastically to the actor's performances.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jaideep Ahlawat: Another extraordinary talent in Indian film, Jaideep has left an everlasting impact on the hearts of viewers with his performances, and this year he produced another magnificent performance as Naren Vyas in Jaane Jaan.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yami Gautam: Yami's amazing performances in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' and 'Thursday' wowed spectators. She demonstrated her flexibility and established herself as a force to be reckoned with through her rich roles and confident depiction.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditya Roy kapur confirms not being part of 'Aashiqui 3', says Kartik Aaryan is 'ideal' choice RKK

    Aditya Roy kapur confirms not being part of 'Aashiqui 3', says Kartik Aaryan is 'ideal' choice

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe SHG

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward'

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Ananya Panday 'Pure joy', 'Bliss' amid dating rumors RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Ananya Panday 'Pure joy', 'Bliss' amid dating rumors

    Recent Stories

    Winter Wellness: 7 foods for nasal congestion relief SHG

    Winter Wellness: 7 foods for nasal congestion relief

    cricket IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer to lead Kolkata Knight Riders; Nitish Rana to be vice-captain osf

    IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer to lead Kolkata Knight Riders; Nitish Rana to be vice-captain

    Kerala rape and murder case: Top cases that stirred public outcry rkn

    Kerala rape and murder case: Top cases that stirred public outcry

    cricket Australian cricketer Cameron Green opens up about battling chronic kidney disease since birth (WATCH) osf

    Australian cricketer Cameron Green opens up about battling chronic kidney disease since birth (WATCH)

    Parliament security breach: BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Congress, calls Neelam Azad 'andolanjeevi' AJR

    Parliament security breach: BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Congress, calls Neelam Azad 'andolanjeevi'

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon