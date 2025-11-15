Pankaj Tripathi To Manoj Bajpayee: 7 Actors From Bihar In Bollywood
Bollywood Stars From Bihar: There are many celebrities in B-town who hail from Bihar and have earned their name through hard work. So, let's take a look at some of these celebrities who hail from Bihar
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi hails from Belsand village in Gopalganj, Bihar. Pankaj went to Patna to complete his studies and then moved to Mumbai to become an actor.Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee is a resident of Belwa village in West Champaran district of Bihar.
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman is a resident of Patna, Bihar.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a resident of Patna, Bihar. However, he died by suicide in 2020.
Alok Nath
Popular Bollywood and TV actor Alok Nath was born in Munger district of Bihar.
Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha is a native of Patna, Bihar. He also owned a home there, but now lives in Mumbai.
Sanjay Mishra
Popular Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra was also born in Darbhanga, Bihar. However, he completed his schooling in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. After that, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career.