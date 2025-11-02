Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, passes away at 89 in Gopalganj, Bihar. Family, friends, and fans mourn the loss.

With deep sense of grief and loss, acclaimed Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has lost his mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, who died after 89 years of pain and existence at their ancestral home in Belsand village, in Gopalganj district of Bihar. The veteran actor, who has always been vocal about his deep connectedness to his hometown and parents, immediately left for Bihar after hearing about her demise.

Pankaj Tripathi's Mother Hemwanti Devi Passes Away

As reported, the last rites of Hemwanti Devi would take place in Gopalganj, in presence of near family, friends and relatives. Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Benares Tiwari, lives there in the family native village. The family is surrounded with relatives and well wishers who have gathered to give their condolences for the last rites.

Pillar of Strength Behind Pankaj Tripathi's Success

In fact, he credited his parents, more especially mother, for instilling in him his values, his humility, his down-to-earth personality because in interviews over the years, he has often mentioned how his mother's faith and simplicity anchored him even as he rose in Bollywood.

According to villagers, Hemwanti Devi was a kind and spiritual woman living a completely simple life in the village, despite the national and international fame of her son. Presence and influence, Pankaj and his family deeply cherished.

Pankaj Tripathi's Journey and Deep-Rooted Ties to Bihar

Despite earning acclaim by portraying roles in super hits like Mirzapur, Gangs of Wasseypur and OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi will always be tied down to his roots. He often visits his hometown and shares stories about how what he saw and experienced growing up in Bihar shaped his worldview and what he brings to his acting.

He made to people the kind of actor who is simple yet known for his highly emotional act. He, however, is expected to be at home mourning with family before diving back into work. Well-wishers and fans, across the industrial landscape, have poured condolences in reference to how the actor ever taught to love his parents dearly.

Fans and Industry Offered Condolences

The fans carried out the trend of sharing sympathy for the actor through emotional posts on social media. Bollywood and even OTT celebrities offered condolences, reasoning out how Pankaj Tripathi's bond with his mother was quite strong to be put in words.