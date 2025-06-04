Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot

Where to Stream Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is currently creating a lot of buzz. Everyone seems eager to watch the film. Information has surfaced regarding the film's OTT release. It's reported that the digital rights are with Amazon Prime Video. The makers have struck a lucrative deal with Amazon Prime. Housefull 5 will stream on the OTT platform at least 8 weeks after its theatrical release. Considering the film's hype, trade analysts predict an opening day box office collection of around 28 to 30 crores.