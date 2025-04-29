Padmaavat to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s top 5 highest-grossing films
Deepika Padukone's 5 highest-grossing films have rocked the box office! From Pathaan to Chennai Express, learn about these blockbusters.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 09:26 AM
1 Min read
In her 18-year Bollywood career, Deepika has achieved incredible success. Today, she is counted among Bollywood's richest and most famous actresses. Deepika has shared the screen with big superstars and delivered box office hits. So let's find out the five highest-grossing films of this actress, which collectively earned around 3500 crore rupees, with four being blockbusters.
Chennai Express earned 422 crore rupees at the box office. Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Shahrukh Khan, this 2013 film was a blockbuster.
Pathaan, Deepika's highest-grossing film, wreaked havoc at the box office in early 2023. The blockbuster earned a staggering 1055 crore rupees worldwide.
Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika's second most successful film, earned close to Pathaan. Released in 2024, it featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, collecting 1050 crore rupees worldwide.
Padmaavat, one of Deepika's finest films, saw her alongside husband Ranveer Singh. The blockbuster earned 585 crore rupees.
Fighter, starring Deepika and Hrithik Roshan, and directed by Siddharth Anand, released in January 2024. Earning 358 crore rupees worldwide, it became Deepika's fifth highest-grossing film.
