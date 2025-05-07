Operation Sindoor: 7 Best airstrike movies and web weries to watch on OTT
India struck back with Operation Sindoor after 26 tourists were killed. On May 6, airstrikes hit Pakistan. Explore airstrikes through these gripping films and series.
Uri:
The Surgical Strike (2019). Watch on: Zee5. This film, starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the true story of the 2016 surgical strike.
Avrodh:
The Siege Within (2019). Watch on: Sony Liv. Directed by Raj Acharya, this series features events like the Uri Surgical Strike and Balakot Airstrike.
Rakshak:
India's Brave Chapter 2 (2023). Watch on: Prime Video. This series depicts the Indian Army's actions after the Pulwama terror attack.
Ranniti:
Balakot and Beyond (2024). Watch on: Jio Hotstar. This series is based on the Balakot Airstrike.
Fighter (2024).
Watch on: Netflix. This film includes the story of the Indian Air Force's Balakot Airstrike in 2019.
Operation Valentine (2024):
Watch on: Prime Video. The film revolves around the 2019 Pulwama attack and the Balakot Airstrike.
Sky Force (2025):
Watch on: Prime Video. This film depicts the story of the Indian Air Force's first airstrike on Pakistan in 1965.