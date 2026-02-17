O Romeo Day Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's Movie Collects THIS
Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo didn't have explosive release that was expected. Film didn't get a special response at the box office upon release. However, the film is slowly increasing its earnings. Meanwhile, film's fourth-day collection has been revealed
Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo
It's been 4 days since the release of Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo. However, even in 4 days, the film hasn't been able to cross the 50 crore mark. The film's director is Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie was released on February 13.
O Romeo's Box Office Collection
Let's tell you if director Vishal Bhardwaj's film O Romeo passed or failed at the box office on its fourth day, i.e., the first Monday. According to sacnilk.com, the film collected 4.05 crores, which is quite low compared to other days. The film has so far earned 34.2 crores in India.
O Romeo's earnings figures
Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo did a business of 8.5 crores on the first day. On the second day, the movie did a business of 12.65 crores. On the third day, it earned 9 crores. On the fourth day, its earnings saw a huge drop, and the movie earned 4.05 crores.
O Romeo's Worldwide Collection
Talking about the worldwide collection of Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo, it did a business of 39.61 crores at the box office. For the record, the budget of this film is 125 crores. Its producer is Sajid Nadiadwala.
About the film O Romeo
O Romeo is a romantic crime action thriller film, written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It has been produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.
Status of Shahid Kapoor's previous films
Talking about Shahid Kapoor's last few films, his movies Jersey, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Deva didn't do anything special at the box office. Jersey and Deva were disasters. As for his work front, his film Cocktail will be released this year, with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
