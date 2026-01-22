O'Romeo Cast Fees: Shahid Kapoor to Tripti Dimri, Star Cast Salaries Revealed
The cast fees for the upcoming film O'Romeo have been revealed, showing what stars like Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri are earning. Fans are curious about the salaries of the film’s leading actors.
About the film O Romeo
The film O Romeo is reportedly based on the life of gangster Hussain Ustara, who once ruled Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor plays this role, showing a new side. Here's what the cast earned.
Shahid Kapoor's fee for O Romeo
Shahid Kapoor got the highest pay for director Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo. Media reports say he earned 45 crores, which is reportedly the highest fee of his career to date.
Triptii Dimri's fee
Triptii Dimri is playing the lead role in the film O Romeo. According to reports, she received a fee of 6 crore rupees for this film.
How much is Avinash Tiwary's fee
Avinash Tiwary is set to win the audience's hearts with his powerful role in O Romeo. He charged 7 crores for his work in the movie.
Nana Patekar's fee
Reports suggest Nana Patekar has a special role in O Romeo. Information has surfaced that he was paid a fee of 4 crore rupees for his part in the movie.
Tamannaah Bhatia's fee
After Shahid Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia is the actress who received a high fee in O Romeo. It is being reported that she was paid 7 crore rupees.
How much is Disha Patani's fee
Disha Patani will also be seen in a special role in the film O Romeo. She received a fee of 2 crore rupees for this film.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.