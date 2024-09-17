Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nusrat Faria to Tazin Tisha-Here are top 5 Bangladeshi actresses

    Due to the recent violence in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come to India from Dhaka. Against this backdrop, Bangladeshi actresses are in the news a lot. So let's find out who are the beautiful actresses of Bangladesh...

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Nusrat Faria Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria is very popular. Millions of people are in love with her beauty.

    Tazin Tisha

    Tazin Tisha is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bangladeshi cinema. Tisha started her career in 2011 through fashion shoots and ramp modelling.

    Tasnia Farin

    Tasnia Farin: She has acted in Tollywood films along with Bangladeshi films. She has impressed everyone with her acting.

    Alisha Pradhan

    Alisha Pradhan: Alisha Pradhan started her career in 2015. However, in a short period, she has made many of her fans.

    Purnima: Purnima is a popular actress from Bangladesh. She has had a special place in people's hearts since her first film.

