Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: A look at her career's highs and recent flops
Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated her 40th birthday, but her film journey has been marked by several flops. From 'Selfiee' to 'Jai Santoshi Maa,' explore 5 of her biggest box office failures.
| Published : May 17 2025, 01:08 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : @nushrratt bharuccha instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha, born May 17, 1985, celebrated her 40th birthday. Debuting in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa,' she has appeared in over 10 films, many of which have unfortunately flopped.
27
Image Credit : @nushrratt bharuccha instagram
Despite her talent and beauty, Nushrratt Bharuccha's career lacks a major hit. Here's a look at 5 of her disaster films.
37
Image Credit : @nushrratt bharuccha instagram
This Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty starrer, a remake of 'Driving License,' collected ₹17.02 crore against a ₹100 crore budget, becoming a major disaster.
47
Image Credit : @nushrratt bharuccha instagram
Nushrratt played a scientist in this Akshay Kumar action-adventure. Despite heavy VFX and production costs, it earned ₹74.7 crore against a ₹150-200 crore budget, a major flop.
57
Image Credit : @nushrratt bharuccha instagram
Nushrratt's solo-lead thriller, 'Akelli,' saw her trapped in a terrorist zone. It earned approximately ₹0.5-1 crore against a ₹10-15 crore budget.
67
Image Credit : @nushrratt bharuccha instagram
Nushrratt had a supporting role in this Jackie Bhagnani romantic film. Unofficial sources suggest it earned around ₹5.24 crore against a ₹15-20 crore budget.
77
Image Credit : @nushrratt bharuccha instagram
Nushrratt's debut, a religious drama, was rejected by audiences. Unofficial sources estimate it earned ₹3-5 crore against a ₹5-7 crore budget.
