- Home
- Entertainment
- Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben With Hindu Rituals in Rajasthan, Wedding Photos Go Viral [PHOTOS]
Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben With Hindu Rituals in Rajasthan, Wedding Photos Go Viral [PHOTOS]
Nupur Sanon has married singer Stebin Ben in a grand Rajasthan wedding. After a Christian ceremony, the couple tied the knot with traditional Hindu rituals, and their dreamy wedding photos are now going viral online.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Hindu Ritual Wedding
Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben celebrated their love with a grand wedding in the royal setting of Rajasthan. The couple chose to honor both their faiths, beginning with a Christian wedding ceremony before solemnizing their marriage with traditional Hindu rituals.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Hindu Ritual Wedding
After the Hindu wedding, Nupur Sanon shared beautiful moments on Instagram, posting ten pictures from the ceremony. Along with the photos, she wrote, “You are my tomorrow's peace and today's gratitude. 11.01.2026,” capturing hearts across social media instantly.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Hindu Ritual Wedding
Bollywood celebrities and close friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Fans admired the couple’s chemistry and the serene joy visible in every frame, making the wedding photos quickly go viral on social media platforms.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Hindu Ritual Wedding
One of the most talked-about pictures was the varmala moment, where Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon were seen smiling warmly at each other. Their expressions reflected pure happiness and deep affection, perfectly capturing the essence of their special day.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Hindu Ritual Wedding
For her big day, Nupur wore a stunning cherry red and peach lehenga paired with a delicate veil. Adorned with heavy bridal jewelry, she looked radiant and elegant, embodying traditional bridal beauty with effortless grace.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Hindu Ritual Wedding
Another emotional photograph showed Stebin Ben applying sindoor to Nupur’s hair parting, a sacred Hindu ritual. Actress Kriti Sanon was also seen nearby, witnessing the heartfelt moment as her sister began a new chapter of life.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Hindu Ritual Wedding
The couple looked extremely joyful while performing the wedding rituals together. Having already exchanged vows in a white wedding, the seven pheras added spiritual depth and cultural richness to their union, making the celebration even more meaningful.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Hindu Ritual Wedding
Nupur’s bridal entry was especially memorable, as she walked in with her elder sister Kriti Sanon by her side. Dancing with joy, she was surrounded by love and blessings from both families, who looked visibly proud and emotional.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.