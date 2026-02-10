Record OTT Deal for ‘Dragon’? NTR–Prashanth Neel Film Sparks Buzz
Interesting news is circulating about the OTT deal for the movie 'Dragon,' starring NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel. It's reported to have been sold for a record price.
`Dragon` shooting in Jordan
NTR is starring in a Prashanth Neel film, tentatively titled 'Dragon.' The shoot is progressing quickly in Jordan, where a massive action sequence is being filmed. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is also reportedly participating, playing a key role in these crucial scenes.
OTT deal for a huge rate?
An interesting update about the movie is going viral. The OTT deal is reportedly set for a record ₹145 crore, surprising everyone. As an NTR-Prashanth Neel action flick, the market craze is huge. Netflix is said to have bought the rights, but this is unconfirmed.
Black and white scenes in Dragon
More interesting details about 'Dragon' are surfacing. It's rumored to have black and white scenes. Prashanth Neel's films like 'KGF' and 'Salaar' have a dark, bleak tone, and NTR's first look also hinted at this aesthetic for the new movie.
NTR's new look gives goosebumps
NTR's look has changed. He recently looked very thin, sparking health concerns. But he's transformed, now appearing stylish and powerful. His latest airport look was impressive and has raised expectations for the movie.
`Dragon` set in a Bengal backdrop
'Dragon' is a gangster story by Prashanth Neel set in 1970s Bengal, with NTR as a mafia leader. Rukmini Vasanth is the heroine, and Anil Kapoor plays a key, rumoredly negative, role. Mythri Movie Makers aims for a June release next year.
