Young Tiger NTR Pauses Shoot Over Health Rumors, Prashanth Neel Updates Dragon
Young Tiger NTR has sparked concern after reports claimed he paused shooting due to health issues. Are the rumors about his illness true, and how is director Prashanth Neel planning the upcoming Dragon movie schedule?
Dragon: Jr. NTR’s Next Big Project
After the success of RRR and Devara, Jr. NTR is gearing up for his next big film, Dragon. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the movie has generated massive hype. Fans eagerly follow every update, from poster releases to Jr. NTR’s on-set looks, all going viral across social media platforms.
Jr. NTR’s Look Wows Fans
The Dragon team recently shared Jr. NTR’s new look, leaving fans thrilled. The actor’s transformation for the film sparked excitement online, making headlines instantly. Social media erupted with praise, memes, and fan reactions, intensifying anticipation for the movie. Fans eagerly await more glimpses as the shooting progresses toward major action sequences.
Shoot Paused Due to Health
Reports now say the Dragon shoot has paused again. Jr. NTR is reportedly suffering from cold and fever due to exhaustion. Doctors have advised him to rest for a few days, prompting a temporary halt in filming. Fans have expressed concern, sending wishes for his speedy recovery while eagerly anticipating the resumption of the shoot.
Action Scenes on Hold
The shooting of crucial action sequences at Ramoji Film City is on hold until Jr. NTR recovers. Once he is fit, the team is expected to resume filming. Production sources indicate the sequences will be high-octane and visually spectacular, promising that Dragon will live up to the hype created by the director, cast, and crew.
Anticipated Release and Cast
Dragon is slated for a June 2026 release. Rukmini Vasanth plays the lead heroine, while actors like Anil Kapoor and Tovino Thomas are rumored to appear in key roles. Music composer Ravi Basrur is creating the soundtrack. Fans are eagerly counting down, hoping Jr. NTR recovers soon so filming can continue smoothly.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.