As Baahubali: The Epic Hits Theatres—Prashanth Neel’s Message to Rajamouli Wins Hearts
S.S. Rajamouli's greatest effort, the Baahubali franchise, made history when it debuted, transforming the Indian film industry on a global scale. Both chapters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, were massive hits, setting new standards for storyline, scope, and cinematic vision. Rajamouli's directing opened the path for a new generation of Indian filmmakers to push the limits and embrace larger-than-life narratives.
To commemorate this famous heritage, the filmmakers have combined both films into Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited and remastered rendition of the ageless story that hits cinemas today. The film has received an incredible reaction, with viewers eager to enjoy the majesty on the big screen once more. Among the enthusiasts, filmmaker Prashanth Neel turned to social media to express his respect for S.S. Rajamouli and congratulate him for inspiring a whole generation.
Prashanth Neel uploaded the film's poster with the caption, "A road needed fixing." They summoned a contractor to fix it. The contractor didn't simply repair the road; he turned it into a 16-lane super-fast highway. That route is known as Pan India, and the contractor is S.S. Rajamouli. Congratulations to the whole Bahubali crew on their magnificent achievement, and thank you for dreaming for an entire generation!"
Baahubali: The Epic is a single-film adaptation of the Baahubali narrative that combines footage from both films with additional technological advancements, restored or previously unseen sequences, and selected edits.
The film will be released in cinemas on October 31, 2025, in numerous premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.