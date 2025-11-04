- Home
But did we get an answer to that question?
Many people know that actress Niveditha Gowda is a social media sensation. Even though she's not a huge heroine, she has countless fans.
With enough fans and followers to cause a stir on social media, Niveditha Gowda is sure to make news whether she's sitting or standing.
Just one look at her photo is enough; there's a huge number of people who can't resist commenting.
Niveditha Gowda, who gained fans through modeling, acting, and Bigg Boss, is now showing more interest in video songs and acting in movies.
But whenever she gets time, Niveditha doesn't forget to do a photoshoot and upload it to social media to delight her fans. Maybe that's why her fan base keeps growing daily.
Niveditha Gowda, who fell in love with Chandan Shetty during Bigg Boss and later had a grand engagement and wedding, has since divorced. She is now single. But people are worried about her marriage.
Many people who comment on Niveditha Gowda's social media ask, 'When are you getting married again?'
But Nivi doesn't sit around answering such questions. Niveditha Gowda just focuses on herself and her work.
For now, she hasn't given any confirmation to anyone about getting married again. She seems to have a 'we'll see what happens' attitude.
But her fans are still worried, singing, 'Who will play in this beautiful moonlight?' For now, there's no answer!