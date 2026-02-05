Nivedita Gowda on Second Marriage: “I Need Someone Who Gives Me That Feeling”
After her divorce from Chandan Shetty, Nivedita Gowda's lifestyle has totally changed. She's now saying she's ready for a second marriage, explaining the kind of guy she's looking for, and is even willing to do item songs to be financially stable.
Short-dress beauty
Famous from Bigg Boss, Niveditha Gowda is on another level post-divorce. With more foreign trips and bold dance reels, she's getting trolled but also earning more fame and money.
Different level
Nivedita Gowda's status has reached a new level this year. From her controversial public proposal at 20 to today, she has consistently remained in the headlines.
About the second marriage
Nivedita has spoken about a second marriage before, saying she was scared. But now, she says she's ready, as her mom told her to marry whenever she feels it's right.
What did Nivedita say?
Speaking about her future husband, Nivi said he must really like her and, more importantly, make her feel it. She's scared now but will marry someone who can ease that fear.
Question from netizens
Netizens are asking if Chandan Shetty wasn't like this. Chandan had said they weren't compatible because she wanted a lavish life, but Nivedita says she's always been independent.
Nivedita said she's ready for item songs
Aiming for financial independence, Nivedita is ready to do what it takes. She wants to act, but if not, she's open to doing item songs to become financially strong.
