Nivedita Gowda's new traditional dance video with Kishen Bilagali has received praise, though comments have focused more on Kishen's creativity. While Nivedita continues to face mixed reactions, her fresh look is winning fans' attention.

Bigg Boss fame Nivedita Gowda, often in the spotlight for her fashion choices and frequent Instagram reels, has been facing consistent trolling online following her divorce from singer Chandan Shetty. Once celebrated as the "Barbie Doll", her image has gradually drawn criticism, especially for her bold content on social media. Her videos, often shot in bathrooms and bedrooms while wearing revealing outfits, rarely receive positive comments, with some users seemingly watching only to leave negative feedback or mock her.

Despite the backlash, Nivedita has remained unfazed, continuing to post regularly. However, this time she has surprised fans with a refreshing transformation. Collaborating with dancer and reality TV personality Kishen Bilagali for the first time, Nivedita shared a reel that showcased her in a completely new avatar.

In the video, shared on both her and Kishen’s Instagram accounts, Nivedita appears in a traditional Langa Davani, exuding elegance and grace. Dancing to a melodious track, her transformation left viewers stunned. Kishen, painted in full body paint as Lord Krishna, performs behind her, making it difficult to immediately recognise him.

The response from fans was overwhelmingly positive. Comments like “This is the first time we’re liking a Nivedita video”, “Her traditional look is very beautiful”, and “Please do more content like this” flooded the comment section. Many also appreciated her dancing skills and urged her to focus more on cultural and dance-based content. With this surprising twist, Nivedita Gowda may just be turning a new page in her social media journey.

While Nivedita Gowda’s latest traditional avatar in a dance video with Kishen Bilagali has drawn praise, the comment section tells a different story. Surprisingly, the number of comments hasn’t matched the likes on the post. Even more striking is the shift in focus; viewers seem to have praised Kishen more than Nivedita this time. The users who frequently trolled Nivedita’s previous videos, especially those featuring her in shorts or revealing outfits, appear to be missing in action.

Kishen, on the other hand, has been widely applauded for his artistic effort. His Krishna-inspired body painting drew reactions like “It’s amazing” and “It takes a lot of patience to get ready like this.” One user even mistook the visuals for AI-generated content, saying, “This confused me; I thought it was an AI tool.”

Known for his creative flair, Kishen has consistently impressed audiences with his unique video concepts. Just two days ago, he was lauded for a reel in which he appeared with lit candles on his shoulders, bravely enduring discomfort for the sake of art. Kishen often collaborates with popular television actresses, delivering visually striking content that blends storytelling with performance.

As for Nivedita, she had previously stated that she makes videos without reading the comments. Nivedita, who appears in reality shows, has also acted in a movie with Chandan Shetty.