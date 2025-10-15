- Home
- Entertainment
- Nita Ambani Net Worth: From Rs 500 Cr Necklace to Rs 17 Cr Hermes Bag to Rs 400 Cr iPhone and more
Nita Ambani Net Worth: From Rs 500 Cr Necklace to Rs 17 Cr Hermes Bag to Rs 400 Cr iPhone and more
Nita Ambani's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be ₹2,340-2,510 crores (about $280-300 million). She is member of Asia's richest family, with a total wealth of $117.8 billion.
Nita Ambani Net Worth
For several reasons, Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita steals the show. Her visit to her grandson's school makes headlines this time. As she makes news, many want to know more about Nita Ambani. Learn about her wealth, lifestyle, and more.
Who Is Nita Ambani?
Nita Ambani is a famous educator, philanthropist, businesswoman, and arts and sports booster. She founded and chairs the Reliance Foundation to improve the lives of millions of Indians, focussing on women and children.
Who Is Nita Ambani?
Her contributions go beyond philanthropy. Nita Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians IPL franchise and founded the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to promote Indian art and culture. Dhirubhai Ambani International School, one of India's leading schools with world-class facilities, was founded by her.
Nita Ambani: Childhood and Education
Nita was born in Mumbai on November 1, 1963, to middle-class Gujaratis. She danced Bharatnatyam from childhood to 20. Her bachelor's degree in commerce was from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.
Nita Ambani: Lifestyle
Luxury living and effective work are Nita Ambani's hallmarks. Financial Express reports that she possesses the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond, worth $48.5 million (Rs 396 crore). The Financial Express said that she wore an emerald-studded diamond necklace worth Rs 400 to 500 crore at her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony.
Nita Ambani's wealth
In March 2025, the Ambani family's fortune was estimated at $280-300 million, including Nita Ambani's personal worth.
International Recognition and Honors
Nita Ambani was named one of Asia's Most Influential Women Business Leaders (2016) by Forbes and one of India Today's "50 High and Mighty Indians." She is the first Indian woman on the International Olympic Committee. Her acclaim spans corporate, cultural, and social leadership, displaying her diverse effect and capacity to represent India globally.