Nick Jonas made Priyanka Chopra's 44th birthday memorable by sharing a romantic video from what appeared to be their recent holiday in Spain. The clip featured scenic views from a luxury yacht before showing Priyanka enjoying the sunshine, smiling warmly, and blowing a flying kiss towards Nick.

Dressed in a chic bikini, sunglasses, a bandana, and a stylish cover-up, Priyanka looked relaxed as the couple spent quality time together. Nick accompanied the video with a heartfelt caption in Spanish that translated to, "Happy Birthday! My love," leaving fans praising the couple's bond.

Birthday Celebration Coincides with Engagement Milestone

The celebrations became even more meaningful as Nick Jonas also marked eight years since their engagement. He posted a never-before-seen photograph from the day he proposed to Priyanka and wrote, "8 years ago she said yes."

Priyanka reshared the picture on her Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude with a heartfelt message that read, "So grateful you asked." The nostalgic post reminded fans of the couple's enduring love story, which eventually led to their wedding in December 2018.

Adding to the celebrations, Nick's parents, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., also shared touching birthday messages, welcoming Priyanka as an important part of their family and expressing their love and appreciation for her.

Career Milestone Adds to Birthday Joy

Apart from the personal celebrations, Priyanka also gave fans another reason to celebrate by unveiling fresh stills from her upcoming film, Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The much-awaited project has already generated considerable excitement among movie lovers.

Priyanka and Nick continue to be one of the entertainment industry's most admired couples. They are parents to their daughter, Malti Marie, and regularly offer fans glimpses of their family life, travels, and special moments through social media